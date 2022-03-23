AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 9,458 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $20,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $12,294,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

