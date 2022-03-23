AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 435,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $23,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,850,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546,357 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

