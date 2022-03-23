AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,440 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $377,332.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,995 shares of company stock worth $2,422,183 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

