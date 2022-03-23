AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 13,636 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $188.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.10. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

