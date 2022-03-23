AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,696 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.32.

FTNT opened at $325.69 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

