Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 11,573 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.