Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.76 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

