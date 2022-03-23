Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,260,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,186,000 after buying an additional 28,981 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

