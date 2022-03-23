Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

