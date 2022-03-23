AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVRO. BTIG Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $4,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 949,620 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

