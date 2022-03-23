Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 5.9%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 591,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,681,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$39.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.
About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)
Recommended Stories
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.