B. Riley Cuts Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target to $10.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of FREQ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Frequency Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
