B. Riley Cuts Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target to $10.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FREQ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

