Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 5.1%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 29,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,900,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

BKKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

