Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Down 5.1%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.74. 29,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,900,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
A number of brokerages have commented on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
