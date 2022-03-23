Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.80 ($4.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.73) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.82 ($4.20).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

