Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 472,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,536. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Bandwidth by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bandwidth by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

