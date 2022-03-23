Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

