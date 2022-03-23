Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.04) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.42.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

