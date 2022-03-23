Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $251,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $286,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 47.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 314.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $304.21. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $589.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

