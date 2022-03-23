Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,973,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,696,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $6,363,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

