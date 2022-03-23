Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

