Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,105 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.