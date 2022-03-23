Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,500. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $543.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

