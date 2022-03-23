Baskin Financial Services Inc. Invests $1 Million in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 179,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of POINT Biopharma Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of PNT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 208,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

