Baskin Financial Services Inc. Invests $13.47 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Watsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

NYSE WSO traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $300.27. 293,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.98 and a 200-day moving average of $288.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.84 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.