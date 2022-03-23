Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAYRY. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 265,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

