Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.36. 1,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,869. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.86 and a 200-day moving average of $254.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

