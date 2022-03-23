Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) PT Raised to €19.00

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BTEAF opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Bénéteau Company Profile (Get Rating)

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

