Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) PT Raised to €19.00

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BTEAF opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.
Bénéteau Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bénéteau (BTEAF)
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.