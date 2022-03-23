Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €83.40 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €83.40 ($91.65) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.62 ($72.11).

Shares of FME stock opened at €59.68 ($65.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($78.18). The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

