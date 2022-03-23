Berenberg Bank Boosts OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Price Target to €40.00

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

OCI stock remained flat at $$30.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. OCI has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

