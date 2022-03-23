Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 156 ($2.05) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

