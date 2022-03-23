Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 156 ($2.05) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.
About Tharisa
