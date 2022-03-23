Bfsg LLC Cuts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 91.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,531 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 187.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 128,677 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 33.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 462,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,773 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

