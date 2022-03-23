Bfsg LLC Decreases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.94. The stock had a trading volume of 593,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

