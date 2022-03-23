Bfsg LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.75. 1,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.55. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

