Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

