Bfsg LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,790. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.