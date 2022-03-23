Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 77,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 110,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 592,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,892,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.07. 6,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.98 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

