BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.71).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,667 ($35.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,515.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,211.54. The firm has a market cap of £135.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.