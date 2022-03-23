BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 321,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,675. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $39,142,000.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.