BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “
Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $39,142,000.
About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)
