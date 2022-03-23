Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.94. 232,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 74,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $572.93 million, a P/E ratio of 154.91 and a beta of 0.63.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NYSEMKT:BIOX)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
