Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.
About Bisalloy Steel Group (Get Rating)
