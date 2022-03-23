BitTorrent Market Cap Tops $1.78 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $69,072.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00221831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008124 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005886 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005137 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000836 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002161 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.