BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

BlackBerry stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

