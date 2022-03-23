BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
BlackBerry stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About BlackBerry (Get Rating)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
