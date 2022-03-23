Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 879.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 879.38 ($11.58).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.14) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.03) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.52) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($262,921.27).

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 685.50 ($9.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 754.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 828.68. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 588.50 ($7.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.26).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

