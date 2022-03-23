Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brady by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

