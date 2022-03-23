Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
