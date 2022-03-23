Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.