Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 45,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70.
About Breaking Data (CVE:BKD)
