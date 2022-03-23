Brewster Financial Planning LLC Invests $612,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.6% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,767. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

