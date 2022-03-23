Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Gap Up to $24.22

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $24.74. Brigham Minerals shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 646,192 shares of company stock worth $16,150,981 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.