Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $611.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.66. The stock has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

